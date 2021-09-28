‘Border Patrol Are Retired Racist White Men,’ says one person. Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida agrees.

On Sunday, Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson slammed the US Border Patrol in the wake of anger over the agency’s treatment of Haitian migrants.

Wilson spoke on the local news program This Week in South Florida about the ongoing controversy, expressing her strong and vocal criticism from the previous week. According to Local 10, the congresswoman represents Florida’s 24th District, which includes parts of the Miami metropolitan region and is home to the country’s largest population of Haitian immigrants.

“The Border Patrol is made up of racist white men who despise immigrants, and what enraged them the most was that they were Black immigrants,” Wilson explained.

Wilson went on to say that she needed a security detail because of the violent threats she received as a result of her previous criticism of the Border Patrol for holding migrant children in cages.

She admitted, “I’m a Border Patrol victim myself.” “I was under extreme security for two years because of the Border Patrol and the way they were treating the youngsters in the cages. I said they should be arrested, and then I started getting phone calls saying they were going to kill me.”

Wilson was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 2010 for Florida’s 17th Congressional District, following successive stints in the Florida State House and Senate dating back to 1998. Her district was redesignated as the 24th District in 2012.

On Tuesday, the Border Patrol was mired in a new controversy after photos and videos surfaced purporting to show officials on horseback whipping Haitian migrants near the US-Mexico border. While some have argued that the agents did not really whip anyone, the charges have been met with widespread condemnation.

Given the overtones of whipping and the fact that the majority of the migrants were Black, Rep. Maxine Waters of California linked the claims to the horrors of slavery on Wednesday. She also expressed her displeasure with President Joe Biden’s handling of the border crisis.

