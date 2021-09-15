Border Patrol Agents Discover Abandoned Babies on the Rio Grande’s Banks, along with a note.

Border patrol authorities recently discovered and rescued two abandoned babies near Eagle Pass, Texas, along the Rio Grande River.

Border patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station in Texas were conducting “boat operations” on the Rio Grande river at approximately 12 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to a news statement from Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Border patrol agents noticed “unusual hue on the riverbank” while in the river, according to CBP.

Border patrol personnel were investigating the “strange tint” when they came across two tiny children abandoned on the river’s bank.

CBP stated in a press release that “agents responded immediately and safely rescued both children.”

One of the children was a 2-year-old girl, while the other was a 3-month-old boy, according to CBP.

Border patrol authorities discovered a note under the 3-month-infant old’s carrier revealing the youngsters were siblings and both “nationals of Honduras” when they attempted to retrieve them.

CBP stated in a press statement that after the two children were rescued, officials conducted a second search of the area but found no further people.

The children did not require medical treatment and were taken to the Uvalde Station for processing, according to CBP.

The two children were discovered to be in good health, according to a CBP spokeswoman who talked to This website. Both children were turned over to the US Department of Health and Human Services, according to the spokeswoman.

Agents from the US Border Patrol stationed in Eagle Pass have rescued youngsters who had been abandoned in the Rio Grande. More information can be found at https://t.co/xkZHlvIGa9 #CBP pic.twitter.com/PzT4WIm4Ez

September 14, 2021 — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas)

CBP posted a photo of the two toddlers in a bushed region along the Rio Grande River’s banks.

“The attention to detail that agents display while performing their jobs can be the difference between life and death,” Del Rio Sector Interim Chief Patrol Agent Robert N. Garcia said in a statement posted to Facebook. In this case, agents observed a color in the water that they didn’t expect to see and returned to investigate, where they discovered two tiny children.”

“It’s painful and irritating to know that,” Garcia concluded. This is a condensed version of the information.