Bootleg Fire Expands to Over 241K Acres, Fueled by “Extreme Fire Conditions”

Officials reported on Friday that “extreme fire conditions fostered expansive fire expansion” as the Bootleg Wildfire in Oregon grew to over 241,000 acres.

According to an update issued on the InciWeb national fire information system, the wildfire has scorched at least 241,497 acres and is just 7% contained.

The Bootleg Fire is burning about 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, and was first reported on July 6. Officials expect that the fire will be completely contained by November, citing the “significant amount of mop-up, restoration, and recovery” that would be required.

The Bootleg Fire had burnt roughly 227,234 acres when officials reported it on Thursday, thus there was tremendous overnight growth.

“Firefighters withdrew from the leading edges of the Bootleg Fire for the fourth day in a row as exceptional fire conditions fueled expansive fire growth,” officials wrote in a statement posted on InciWeb. “Through the night, crews worked to get dozer lines around spot flames over the 34 Road to the fire’s southeastern boundary. To the north, workers battled an active surface fire that was spotted up to a half-mile ahead of the main fire, as well as dry southern winds.”

The fire’s “perimeter is more than 200 miles long—a that’s massive amount of line to build and hold,” said to Rob Allen, Incident Commander for the Pacific Northwest Area Incident Management Team 2, which is responding to the Bootleg Fire.

“We’re continuing to employ every resource we have, from dozers to air tankers, to engage where it’s safe to do so,” Allen continued, “especially with the hot, dry, windy weather expected to intensify into the weekend.”

The National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon, provided a satellite photo of a massive pyrocumulus that collapsed on Thursday, spreading embers from the fire to the east, in a tweet on Thursday.

