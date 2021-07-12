Bootleg Fire Burns Over 150K Acres in Oregon, Destroying Homes and Structures

The Bootleg Wildfire, which has burnt over 150,000 acres in Oregon, has damaged numerous homes and structures.

According to a public relations officer for the Bootleg Fire, at least seven homes and structures were destroyed on Monday, according to Christine Pitawanich of KGW 8 News in Oregon.

The #BootlegFire’s public information officer has informed me that seven homes/structures have been lost thus far. The fire has already spread to almost 150,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/TX3XefFcde #FireSeason2021

July 12, 2021 — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW)

The Bootleg Fire has burned at least 153,535 acres near the Fremont-Winema National Forest, according to data from the InciWeb national wildfire information system. Currently, there is no way to put out the fire. The Bootleg Fire was initially detected on July 6th, and officials have anticipated that it will be fully contained by November 30th.

“Yesterday/Last Night: Firefighters, emergency managers, and other public safety officials faced the fifth day in a row of high, strong fire behavior on the Bootleg Fire, as hot, dry, windy weather prevails in the area,” fire officials stated in a Sunday report on InciWeb. The situation worsened in the afternoon, posing an immediate and life-threatening hazard to the public and emergency responders.”

“The extent of the damage to structures and infrastructure is being assessed; some structures have been destroyed. “No fatalities have been reported,” the bulletin stated.

As firefighters battle to put out the Bootleg Fire, additional evacuations have been ordered. Residents in Klamath County, north of the town of Beatty and near the town of Sprague River, have been advised to evacuate. Several additional nearby regions have been placed on “Set” evacuation alerts. Here’s a link to a comprehensive interactive map of the evacuation orders.

The National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon, issued a warning on Sunday, stating that the Bootleg Fire had the “potential for extreme expansion today.”

“Get ready to evacuate at any time if you reside in a level 2 evacuation zone. If you live in a level 3 evacuation zone, you must evacuate immediately. Your life is in jeopardy, and you should leave right now. “Always follow official evacuation instructions,” the message stated.

“We’ve mobilized in the last 24-hours,” the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshall said in a tweet on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.