Booster Shots’ ‘Convoluted Messaging’ Draws Criticism: ‘The Data Is Incredibly Clear.’

On Sunday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb both blasted federal health officials for not broadening the qualifying criteria for COVID vaccination boosters.

During an appearance on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Polis said, “I’ve been quite irritated with the confusing messaging out of the CDC and the FDA.” “The statistics clearly shows that [the booster]boosts your personal security level.” People who are most vulnerable to COVID should get booster doses, according to the CDC and the FDA. Pfizer urged the FDA this week to let all people who are eligible to receive the booster shots to do so.