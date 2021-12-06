Bookmakers are split on David Perdue’s entry into the Georgia governor’s race.

Former Georgia senator and Donald Trump ally David Perdue’s entry into the Georgia gubernatorial contest for 2022 has divided bookmakers.

Former Senator David Perdue announced on Sunday that he would run for governor against incumbent Brian Kemp in the primaries. On November 8, 2022, whoever wins that primary will face Democrat and voting rights campaigner Stacey Abrams in the general election.

In January, Perdue lost his Senate seat in a runoff election to Democrat Jon Ossoff.

After Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in another January runoff, the Democrats reclaimed Georgia from the Republicans in the 2020 presidential election.

Many fans of Perdue believe he can defeat former Georgia Congresswoman Stacey Abrams in the 2022 gubernatorial election, while Kemp cannot. Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams by 55,000 votes in a prior gubernatorial election in Georgia in 2018.

Despite Abrams’ popularity among punters, Betfred feels that a Republican will win next year’s race.

Perdue has a 13-8 chance of winning in 2022, whereas Kemp has a 7-4 chance. Abrams is favored by 2-1, while Republican Vernon Jones is favored by 25-1.

“I would anticipate us to take plenty of money on Stacey Abrams in the run-up to the election given she was popular with bettors in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial campaign,” Betfred spokesperson Peter Spencer told The Washington Newsday.

“She was also a popular option among punters in the 2020 Vice Presidential race, albeit she faded towards the end.”

“Her election as the Democratic candidate for Governor of Georgia in 2022 is all but guaranteed, and we have her at a 2-1 chance of winning.”

“It’s difficult not to imagine a Republican winning the race in the end, but seeing Republicans rip each other apart in an ugly Primary will be a treat for Stacey and her campaign.”

“The Republican race will be exciting, but we currently see Perdue as a small favorite over Kemp. Trump’s endorsement will almost certainly be secured, and Kemp’s criticisms will only grow during the campaign.

“It’s music to Stacey Abrams’ ears!”

Betway, on the other hand, has Abrams as the 8-11 favorite to win.