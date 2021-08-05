Boiled Water Advisory Issued in Englewood, Colorado for E. Coli Symptoms

After a sample of tap water was found to have E. coli, a municipal in Colorado recommended citizens to boil it before using it.

Englewood officials issued a boil water advisory for a segment of the city’s water distribution system on Thursday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the city gathered samples from 24 sites around the system as part of its usual monthly water quality testing.

E. coli germs were discovered in one of the 24 samples. It can make people sick, according to the city, and it’s especially risky for those with a weaker immune system.

The presence of E. coli, according to the city, suggests that the water has been contaminated with human or animal feces.

Residents should assume they are in an affected area until they can establish they are not using this website.

Those who are subject to the recommendation should not drink tap water without first boiling it for three minutes and then cooling it to destroy any bacteria that may be present. Water used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, cooking food, and producing ice falls under this category.

Residents can also utilize bottled water, which will be given starting Thursday at the Englewood Civic Center, 1000 Englewood Parkway.

While the exact cause of the positive E. coli sample is unknown at this time, bacterial contamination could occur at the specific test site as a result of a break in the distribution system (pipes), a cross connection, a backflow event, or a failure in the water treatment process, according to the city.

It claimed it was collaborating with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as well as Tri-County Health to “guard public health and remedy this matter.” Flushing water lines, inspecting the distribution system, and testing the water are all examples of this.

What Do E. coli Infection Symptoms Look Like?

Most strains of E. coli are innocuous, but some, such as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, can produce toxins that make people sick (STEC).

The symptoms of an E.coli infection might vary, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While some people may only become slightly ill, others may become seriously ill. Severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea are all common symptoms. This is a condensed version of the information.