Boeing has 30 days to pay the $17 million settlement or face additional fines in the millions.

Boeing must pay at least $17 million within 30 days to correct flaws with the 737, Max, and NG airliner models, or face further fines of $10 million.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the settlement on Thursday, stating that it will deal with Boeing’s decision to utilize prohibited parts on 737 and Max airplanes built between 2015 and 2019. Approximately 800 planes had illegal sensors added, and 300 had unauthorized wing panels fitted.

In addition, the administration has directed Boeing to investigate whether it will be able to increase 737 manufacturing safely in the future.

Boeing’s spokesman said the business had fully resolved the flaws that resulted in two fatal jet crashes and the manufacturer’s jets being taken out of service for an extended period of time.

The spokesman said, “We continue to invest time and resources to enhancing safety and quality performance across our businesses.”

Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion in January to avoid criminal charges for lying to authorities about the Max’s safety. Families of passengers killed in the Max crashes have filed lawsuits against the company.

More than 100 freshly manufactured Max planes have been idled since the FAA allowed them to fly late last year due to a problem with electrical grounding of some cockpit electronics. A problem in the way panels of the carbon-fiber fuselage were bonded also caused Boeing to delay deliveries of the larger 787 plane for several months.

Two House Transportation Committee leaders indicated this month that they are requesting more information from Boeing and the FAA about the recent concerns.

Boeing Co., based in Chicago, saw its stock rise 3% in lunchtime trading after the CEO of its largest customer, Southwest Airlines, indicated the company has room to add approximately 500 new planes over the next few years. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly told The Dallas Morning News that the airline will require more planes after adding new destinations and repairing its network during last year’s coronavirus pandemic.