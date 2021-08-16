Bob Dylan is accused of sexual abuse dating back decades, as well as the drugging of a 12-year-old girl in New York.

In New York 56 years ago, singer Bob Dylan is accused of drugging and assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

According to a new lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Dylan “befriended and established an emotional connection with” a woman only identified as J.C. in order to “lower [J.C.’s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol, and threats of physical violence,” which he did.

The alleged sexual misbehavior took place “between April and May of 1965,” according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Dylan used drugs and alcohol “as part of his scheme to sexually molest and abuse” the 12-year-old girl in 1965.

Robert Allen Zimmerman “exploited his stature as a musician by grooming J.C. to earn her trust and to achieve control over her as part of his plot to sexually molest and abuse J.C.” according to the lawsuit, which used Dylan’s full name.

J.C. has reportedly been “emotionally scarred and psychologically harmed to this day” as a result of the alleged misbehavior, according to the lawsuit.

For the allegations, J.C. is seeking unspecified damages as well as a trial against Dylan.

Attorney Daniel Isaacs, who is representing J.C., told This website on Monday that the complaint “speaks for itself.”

Isaacs stated, “We will prove our charges in a court of law.”

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.