‘#BlowThemUp’: A Florida Representative is yet to be punished for a three-month-old tweet on Palestinians.

The Florida House of Representatives has been chastised for failing to discipline a member three months after he made violent threats against Palestinians on social media.

After the social media messages went public, State Representative Randy Fine, a member of the Florida GOP, received an official complaint in August. Fine’s online behavior was labeled as “hateful” and “atrocious” in the allegations. According to reports, the posts date back to May of this year and contained messages on both Facebook and Instagram. According to the complaint, Fine referred to Palestinians as “animals” and Muslims as “terrorists” and “rapists.”

Fine appears to have typed “#BlowThemUp” in response to a criticism regarding Palestinians on his social media profile in another incident. He also privately messaged another person, telling them to “go blow yourself up,” according to a different post. Fine allegedly pushed others to run over people at pro-Palestinian protests, according to the lawsuit.

Fine “violated his responsibility as an elected official and has humiliated the position which he has in the Florida House,” according to the Florida branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

CAIR has asked for a “thorough and non-biased investigation into Representative Fine” by the Florida House of Representatives.

Fine then went after CAIR after the complaint was filed, claiming that “CAIR, a terrorist organization linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, is attempting to silence [me]. So, these creatures, I have two words for you: Bring it.” Despite the passage of three months, CAIR claims that the Florida House of Representatives, as well as its Public Integrity and Ethics Committee, have yet to move on Fine.

“We are dismayed by the committee’s inaction,” Taj Murphy, a CAIR attorney, said on Friday. “They are implicated in Rep. Randy Fine’s violent and discriminatory statements by refusing to address it.” CAIR’s communications director, Wilfredo Amr Ruiz, told Raw Story that the Ethics Committee told them that probing Fine was “no priority.”

“They have failed to communicate even the most rudimentary intent to do it,” Ruiz continued. “Politicians have the ability to go unchallenged.” Since September, members of the Florida House have been attending committee meetings, which will continue until the end of November. However, no action appears to be in the works. This is a condensed version of the information.