Blinken is confronted by a Fox News host on Biden’s claim that Al Qaeda is “gone” from Afghanistan.

On Sunday, Fox News presenter Chris Wallace addressed Secretary of State Antony Blinken, questioning why President Joe Biden stated Al Qaeda was “gone” from Afghanistan since the extremist group is still operating there.

The departure of US soldiers from Afghanistan, which resulted in the Taliban reclaiming control of the country quickly, has drew harsh criticism from the Biden administration. Thousands of Americans and Afghans who worked for the US and its allies throughout the two-decade-long war have been evacuated by the US in the last week.

During his interview with Blinken on Fox News Sunday, Wallace remarked, “The president said a few other things on Friday that are pure false.”

Before airing a clip from Biden’s recent speech, the Fox News host observed, “Here he is on the threat from Al Qaeda.”

In his Friday speech, Trump wondered, “What interest do we have in Afghanistan now that Al Qaeda is gone?”

Wallace went on to say that according to a UN study released this summer, Al Qaeda is operating in 15 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, indicated earlier this year that if the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan, the terror threat from Al Qaeda would be “upgraded,” according to the host.

Wallace claimed, “What the president said just wasn’t true.”

Blinken retorted that the United States went to Afghanistan “20 years ago with one mission and one aim in mind.” This goal, according to the secretary of state, was to “deal with” those who attacked the United States on September 11, 2001. He claimed that more than a decade ago, the US brought former Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, the accused mastermind of the 2001 terror attacks, to “justice.” Bin Laden was assassinated in May 2011 during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

The secretary of state said that the US had been “successful” in weakening Al Qaeda’s capabilities, claiming that this was Biden’s objective.

“But, Mr. Secretary,” Wallace countered, “the president, sir, the president stated Al Qaeda is ‘gone.’” Is Al Qaeda gone from Pakistan”from Afghanistan?” is a simple question. Wallace was the one who inquired.

