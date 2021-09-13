Blinken defends the withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying, “We inherited a deadline; we didn’t inherit a plan.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is defending the Biden administration’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which ends America’s longest war nearly 20 years after the terrorist attacks that sparked it.

“We inherited a deadline, but not a plan,” Blinken told members of Congress at a hearing at the United States Capitol on Monday.

After the Taliban ousted the official Afghan government, President Joe Biden ordered forces to depart Afghanistan last month, sparking a chaotic evacuation of US citizens and Afghan friends.

Biden has defended the choice to leave Afghanistan on numerous occasions, claiming that the formal government was not expected to fall as rapidly as it did.

President Donald Trump had secured a deal to finish the war by May 1, but Biden extended it immediately after taking office in order to make it more structured.

During the airlift, ISIS-K, an Islamic State-affiliated militant group operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan, stormed the Kabul airport, killing thirteen American service members and many more Afghans.

Military leaders in the United States have promised to investigate the pullout and any faults that may have happened.

During a Pentagon briefing, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, “There has never been a single mission that I’ve been engaged in where we didn’t uncover something that we might have done better, more efficiently, or more effectively.”

During a public address, Biden defended the decision to withdraw soldiers from Afghanistan.

He stated, “If you’re 20 years old today, you’ve never experienced an America at peace.” “As we mark the end of 20 years of conflict, strife, grief, and sacrifice, it is time to focus on the future rather than the past.”