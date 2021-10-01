Blinken, Antony I’m flying to France. After the submarine deal, they’re hoping to mend their relationship.

According to the Associated Press, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week in the hopes of mending fences following the fallout from the Australian submarine defense contract.

France felt offended after being left out of the AUKUS (Austria-United States-United Kingdom) Indo-Pacific pact, which invalidated a submarine deal France had signed with Australia. The United States is now attempting to repair its ties with the European Union.

Blinken’s mission, according to the State Department, is to “further improve the crucial United States-France cooperation on a range of issues, particularly security in the Indo-Pacific region.”

“We know that this will take time and hard work,” Karen Donfried, the United States’ senior diplomat for Europe, told the Associated Press.

The climate problem, economic recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic, the Transatlantic partnership, and working with our Allies and partners to address global challenges and opportunities will also be highlighted, according to the department.

Friday’s declaration comes a day after White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with the French ambassador to the United States to try to rebuild confidence between the two countries. AUKUS, according to French officials, was a “stab in the back.”

On his return to Washington, Sullivan met with French Ambassador Philippe Etienne, who had been summoned to Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron in an unprecedented show of rage over France and the European Union’s exclusion from AUKUS, a group aimed at countering China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

President Joe Biden and Macron spoke on the phone on September 22nd, and Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met in New York on September 23rd on the fringes of the annual United Nations General Assembly. Later this month, Biden and Macron will meet in Europe.

Blinken’s travel to France, which had been scheduled well before the AUKUS uproar, is ostensibly to co-chair a ministerial meeting of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on climate change and security on Tuesday and Wednesday.

John Kerry, the United States’ former Secretary of State and current climate envoy, will also attend the Paris discussions, which will take place just weeks before the next United Nations-sponsored international conference. This is a condensed version of the information.