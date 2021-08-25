Blinken: 4,500 Americans had been evacuated from Afghanistan, out of an estimated 6K.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that 4,500 of the nearly 6,000 American citizens who expressed a desire to leave Afghanistan had already been evacuated.

“There was a population of as many as 6,000 American citizens in Afghanistan that wanted to evacuate starting on August 14, when our evacuation operations began,” Blinken said during a press briefing. “Roughly 4,500 of these Americans, together with immediate family members, have been successfully evacuated over the last ten days.”

During the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Blinken added, the State Department has been in contact with “about 500 additional Americans and offered precise advice on how to get to the airport securely.”

The State Department is also in communication with “roughly 1,000 contacts” in Afghanistan, according to Blinken, “who may be Americans.” The State Department is attempting to reach these people “several times a day, through different means of communication,” according to Blinken.

Blinken went on to say that the State Department is trying to reach out to those people to see whether they are American citizens who still wish to leave Afghanistan.

“Over 82,300 people have been safely flown out of Kabul,” according to Blinken.

As Blinken pointed out, many Americans in Afghanistan have sought to flee the country following the withdrawal of American soldiers, fearing a Taliban takeover.

Under former President Donald Trump’s administration, the Taliban agreed to a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American soldiers. President Joe Biden then changed the deadline to September 11 before reverting to August 31 as the withdrawal deadline.

Both Biden and Blinken have promised to remove all Americans who desire to leave Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

During a recent news conference, Biden stated, “Any American who wants to return home, we will get you home.” “We’re going to do everything we can to ensure the safe departure of our Afghan allies, partners, and Afghans who may be targeted because of their ties to the United States.”

Similarly, Blinken stated on CBS News' Face the Nation that he, Biden, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin "have made clear that we will do whatever it takes to get Americans."