Black and Latino firefighters accuse the Los Angeles Fire Department of racial bias and demand an investigation.

Leaders of the two groups that represent Los Angeles’ Black and Latino firefighters have asked the US Attorney’s Office to investigate allegations of racial bias within the LAFD (LAFD).

Assistant Chief Patrick Butler-Hoyos, president of the Latino firefighters association Los Bomberos, said in a letter to acting US Attorney Tracy Wilkison that the department’s promotion of a white colleague facing workplace misconduct claims served as a motivator for the probe request.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Chief Ralph Terrazas received information that Chief Deputy Fred Mathis seemed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs as personnel of the department were combating a fire in Palisades. According to Butler-Hoyos’ letter, the department granted this person “extra rights” during the investigation.

According to Butler-Hoyos’ letter, “recent allegations involving a high-ranking member of the Fire Chief’s staff, coupled with a hasty promotion and appointment of the Chief Deputy of Administrative Operations,” “Los Bomberos is troubled by recent allegations involving a high-ranking member of the Fire Chief’s staff.” “We believe that the nature of these charges, whether true or false, is becoming a pattern and practice of the Fire Chief’s tenure, and that they are impediments to organizational trust.”

The letter was copied to Fire Inspector Gerald Durant, head of the Stentorians, a Black firefighters’ organization, and Battalion Chief Kris Larson, president of L.A.’s Women in the Fire Service.

According to the New York Times, Mathis’ complaint was not filed until three days after the incident. Mathis was also placed on sick leave during the day he was believed to be intoxicated while on duty, thanks to a “retroactive entry” in timekeeping records.

The department’s alleged preferential treatment of Mathis is far from the lone claim of racism in the department.

A white LAFD firefighter allegedly assaulted a Black inmate who was shackled on a gurney, according to the Times. The firefighter then allegedly wrapped a towel around the detainee’s head, causing him to scream, “I can’t breathe!” According to the New York Times, the firefighter stayed on duty for a year and a half after the incident.

A Black firefighter, on the other hand, was "forced to resign" after being wrongly accused of lying on a document where he reported, according to the New York Times.