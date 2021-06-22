Bitcoin’s price is at its lowest level since January, and the United States is the most popular destination for international funds.

The value of the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell below $30,000 for the first time since late January as a result of China’s continuing crackdown on Bitcoin mining.

Bitcoin fell over 55% below its all-time high on Tuesday morning before recovering in mid-day trading.

Bitcoin’s current price is approaching the “death cross,” which occurs when the 50-day moving average falls below the 200-day moving average, indicating the beginning of a bear market.

Ethereum, XRP, and Cardano were among the other cryptocurrencies that plummeted on Tuesday.

Dogecoin, a parody of Bitcoin that was founded in 2013 and marketed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in fun tweets, has plunged 11.32 percent to $0.19.

Last week, Beijing ordered cryptocurrency miners to cease operations in Sichuan province, which is home to up to 65 percent of the world’s Bitcoin mining activity. According to the communist-controlled Global Times, roughly 90% of China’s Bitcoin mining capability has been shut off.

China’s decision, according to Ulrik K. Lykke, Executive Director of crypto/digital assets firm ARK36, has lowered the hash rate, which is typically used as a gauge of global trust in Bitcoin.

The hash rate is a measure of how many calculations are completed per second to keep Bitcoin’s global network running.

“This isn’t the first time Chinese policies have thrown the markets for a loop, and it won’t be the last,” he said in a note to This website from the company’s Cyprus headquarters. “What we find interesting is that global miners continue to produce $30 million per day on average, demonstrating that the industry is still profitable.”

Miners try to solve difficult hexadecimal problems in order to update the blockchain, which is an unbreakable record of transactions. New Bitcoin is awarded for successful initiatives.

China’s move to shut down Bitcoin mining operations, according to Lykke, just means that enterprising miners would look for work elsewhere.

Despite causing market turmoil, China’s decision to shut down its mining operations may have a long-term positive impact.

“These conditions can be net-positive in the long run,” Lykke remarked. “As miners migrate to other areas, they will most likely seek out areas with reliable access to low-cost electricity. As a result, the network’s hash rate will begin to recover, and it will become even more stable and decentralized.”

The market is being driven down by uncertainty produced by China’s actions, according to Ruud Feltkamp, CEO of trading bot Cryptohopper.

