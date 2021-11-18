Bishops in the United States have backtracked on their threat to deny Biden Communion due to his opposition to abortion.

Today during the United States Catholic Bishops’ annual meeting in Baltimore, Maryland, it was Pope Francis 1, Bishops 0.

The bishops backed down from an earlier threat to withhold the sacrament to pro-choice politicians like President Joe Biden, a fellow Catholic, after three executive sessions spent considering a proposed text on Holy Communion.

Instead, they chose to synthesize Catholic doctrine on the sacrament in The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church, a 30-page tome that omitted any mention of politicians. It was a major victory for Pope Francis, who has spent months pushing against harsher language.

After the bishops voted 168-55 (with six abstentions) to draft a “teaching document” on Holy Communion in June, the Vatican launched a campaign to weaken the document, which passed by a 222-8 vote with three abstentions. It was intimated that there might be language in this that would discourage Biden—and other politicians like him—from receiving the sacrament if they continued to support abortion rights.

Instead of endorsing the initiative, Pope Francis met with Vice President Joe Biden on October 30 (following which Biden said the pontiff called him a “good Catholic” who should continue receiving Communion), as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Catholic who supports abortion rights, on October 9 in Rome.

The Vatican’s ambassador to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, then delivered a speech on Monday in which he slammed any statement intended at Biden. First and foremost, he said, the Catholic Church must listen in order to “overcome the divisiveness that is harming this country.” And, just in case the bishops didn’t get the message, Pierre warned against restricting Communion access in any way.

“There is a temptation to regard the Eucharist as a privileged few-only offering,” he remarked.

Just before the conference, the Vatican News, which is seen as a sort of pope’s megaphone, aired an interview with former Los Angeles Cardinal Roger Mahony, who was stripped of his duties in 2013 for failing to discipline sexually abusive priests. The document, according to Mahony, is “completely unnecessary” and “designed exclusively to go after and chastise Catholic politicians.” “Laypeople who exercise some type of public authority” is the document’s closest approach to mentioning names. This is a condensed version of the information.