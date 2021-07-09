Bishop Removes Priest James Altman From Posting After Saying Catholics Can’t Be Democrats

James Altman, priest who said Catholics can’t be Democrats, was removed from his post by bishop.

Rev. James Altman, the Wisconsin priest who declared Catholics can’t be Democrats in a YouTube video, was removed from his post in a decree by a bishop.

Bishop William Patrick Callahan removed Altman from his ministry as pastor of St. James the Less Parish in the city of La Crosse, the city’s diocese said in a statement Friday. The decree of Altman’s removal will remain in effect unless otherwise determined. Altman’s controversial YouTube video was posted before the 2020 presidential election, where he said Democrats supporters will burn in hell.

“(The bishop) and his diocesan representatives have spent over a year, prayerfully and fraternally, working toward a resolution related to ongoing public and ecclesiastical concerns of the ministry of Fr. James Altman,” the Diocese of La Crosse statement said.

“Unfortunately for the corrupt hierarchy, I will not be silenced by an arbitrary decree, nor will I be intimidated by an action against my priestly abilities,” Altman told conservative news publication LifeSiteNews.com

Callahan asked Altman to resign in May, but Altman refused. He then berated the U.S. bishops in online videos, saying they were “cowards” and a “brood of vipers.”

Callahan took the unusual step of removing Altman after he also made a series of divisive remarks about the pandemic.

St. James the Less is a parish in the city of La Crosse on the Wisconsin-Minnesota border, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southeast of Minneapolis.

“The obligation of a bishop is to ensure that all who serve the faithful are able to do so while uniting and building up the body of Christ,” the diocesan statement said.

Diocesan officials did not release the decree and did not immediately respond to a request for a copy.

Altman told conservative news outlet LifeSiteNews.com that he is not surprised the Catholic hierarchy is trying to silence him.

Altman did not elaborate on how he would not be silenced. He did not respond to an Associated Press e-mail seeking comment Friday morning. His parish voicemail would not accept messages for Altman or the parish secretary.

He has also sharply criticized COVID-19 vaccination efforts and pandemic-related restrictions on church gatherings as “Nazi-esque controls.” His orthodox approach to Mass and sermons has caused some parishioners to leave St. James, but has roused others.

When Callahan asked him to resign in May, Altman announced Callahan’s request to his parishioners during Mass and drew audible “no’s” from the crowd, according to a YouTube video of the ceremony.

Altman refused to step down, saying the Catholic hierarchy wants him gone for speaking the truth and calling U.S. bishops “cowards” and a “brood of vipers” in online videos. Supporters in the United States responded quickly, raising more than $700,000 in June through Christian crowdfunding sites for his defense.

Altman can appeal Callahan’s decree to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Clergy, which can uphold or change Callahan’s decision. Further review by the Vatican is possible if the priest disagrees with the Congregation’s decision.

Requests that a priest resign are not uncommon, but they rarely result in such a high-profile rejection, Catholic observers say.

One of the few such cases in the U.S. occurred in 2002, when a priest in the Archdiocese of Boston refused to resign over an allegation that he had sexually abused a child three decades earlier. The Rev. D. George Spagnolia took his case to the Vatican but was unable to lift his suspension. He died in 2008.

More recently, the Rev. Frank Pavone, an anti-abortion activist who leads Priests for Life, appealed to the Vatican because his bishop in Amarillo, Texas, had imposed restrictions on his ministry in 2011. Pavone managed to get the restrictions eased, moved away from Texas and remains active with Priests for Life.