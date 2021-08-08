‘Bipartisan Doesn’t Mean It’s Good,’ says AOC and progressives in response to moderate Democrats’ concerns over the $3.5 trillion bill.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, and other progressive lawmakers pushed back against concerns from moderate Democrats about a proposed $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” package that President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders hope to pass alongside a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package.

On Saturday evening, CNN reported that moderate Democrats penned a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, encouraging her to put the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill up for a vote in the House as soon as possible. They also expressed alarm about the expense of the bigger $3.5 trillion proposal, which Democrats aim to approve through the budget reconciliation procedure without Republican support.

Progressive Democrats reacted quickly, rejecting their moderate colleagues’ objections.

“It’s up to the mods if they want to blow up the infra deal. “I realize this is difficult for some to grasp, but the United States is more than a handful of suburbs—communities outside of them aren’t disposable,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, retweeting a copy of Pelosi’s letter. “And just because something is ‘bipartisan,’ doesn’t imply it’s a good idea. Take a look at Wall Street bailouts,” she continued.

“War was bipartisan,” Ocasio-Cortez added in a follow-up tweet. The tax cuts for the wealthy were a bipartisan effort. Bailouts for Wall Street were a bipartisan effort. The giveaways of fossil fuels were/are bipartisan.”

August 8, 2021 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and the whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also pushed back against the moderates’ approach.

“If moderates are serious about passing the measure, the reconciliation bill must be linked to the infrastructure bill. It’s on them if they want to sabotage the Democratic agenda,” Omar tweeted. “Across the country, Democrats want to see investments in the care sector and campaign promises kept. It’s past time to take action.”

