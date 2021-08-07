‘Bin Laden Is Determined to Strike,’ George Bush Heard Inside the Briefing

August 6, 2001: While on vacation in Crawford, Texas during the dog days of summer, President George W. Bush receives his daily intelligence briefing, which includes an article headed “Bin Laden determined to attack in US.” CIA Deputy Director John McLaughlin gets the short end of the stick and is tasked with briefing the president during the summer.

The purpose of the Presidential Daily Brief essay was to provide a background overview of the al Qaeda threat. It was not a particular warning, and President Bush did not dismiss the information, contrary to later assertions. He had, in fact, asked his briefers on many occasions “whether any threat pointed to the United States,” according to the 9/11 Commission Report.

The CIA created the article in response to Mr. Bush’s queries, then chose to slot it in and present it on August 6 since there was little else of global significance going on—and because the CIA’s great dread of a July attack had gone. The CIA believed that the threat of an assault on the United States by Osama bin Laden’s organization was still present and significant.

“Clandestine, foreign government, and media reports indicate Bin Ladin has wanted to undertake terrorist acts in the United States since 1997,” according to the partially declassified paper. In US media interviews in 1997 and 1998, Bin Ladin hinted that his followers will follow the lead of World Trade Center bomber Ramzi Yousef [attacker in 1993]and “carry the fighting to America.”

According to the report, after US missile strikes on Afghanistan in 1998 in retribution for simultaneous attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, Bin Laden told his followers that he planned to revenge in Washington. Bin Laden was planned to use easy access to the United States to launch a terrorist attack, according to Egyptian intelligence.

According to the story, “Bin Ladin lieutenant Abu Zubaydah” assisted Algerian Ahmed Ressam, who was then imprisoned in the United States, in planning an attack on Los Angeles International Airport during the 1999 millennium period. Zubaydah was planning his own, Ressam told the FBI. This is a condensed version of the information.