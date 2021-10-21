Billionaire who voted for Trump praises Joe Manchin as the “Most Important Guy in D.C.”

Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, has been hailed by billionaire Nelson Peltz, who says he speaks with him “every week” and calls him the “most important guy in D.C.”

Peltz, who has a net worth of $1.7 billion, has previously stated that he voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, but has since expressed sorrow. During a CNBC interview on Wednesday, he emphasized his close ties to Manchin, a crucial Democrat who opposes most of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

“Machin is leading them in the right direction, but they are fighting him. But I have to tip my hat to Joe, who has been a long-time friend of mine. ‘Joe, you’re doing well,’ I tell him every week. Maintain your fortitude. ‘Have a good day, buddy.’ He’s incredible “Peltz explained.

The billionaire, who formed Trian Fund Management as an activist investor, claimed that Manchin is a critical voice in Congress at this time.

“Joe is the most powerful man in Washington, D.C., and possibly the United States today. He keeps our elected representatives in the middle, and I can live with anything from center right to center left “Peltz explained.

Progressives have chastised the West Virginia Democrat for opposing Biden’s Build Back Better “human infrastructure” reconciliation package’s initial $3.5 trillion price estimate. Progressives have chastised Manchin for opposing key climate-change provisions included in the proposed plan.

Progressives have highlighted to Manchin’s $500,000 in revenue from a private coal brokerage he started in 1998, implying that it has an impact on his congressional activities. Despite the fact that his son now manages the company, Ernersystems, the senator still owns a stake worth up to $5 million. The provisions Manchin opposes would target the coal industry particularly, which might have a detrimental impact on the senator’s own finances.

Progressives have also claimed that Manchin is swayed by corporate lobbyists and his millionaire pals. Manchin, on the other hand, has rebuffed their complaints, claiming that he is looking out for the best interests of his constituents. West Virginia’s coal and natural gas industries are major employers, employing tens of thousands of people.

Trump’s flagship tax cuts were praised by Peltz. This is a condensed version of the information.