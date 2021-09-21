Bill Maher, whose show was previously canceled by the right, now takes aim at the left’s cancellation culture.

Before he knew it, it was over. Bill Maher, the host of ABC’s famous show Politically Incorrect, was abruptly dropped by the network’s parent corporation, Disney, in June 2002. It wasn’t because of the ratings. Maher’s show was raw, absurd, ridiculous, intriguing, and aggravating in equal measure, but it was never dull. Indeed, it was a highly fascinating program, with talks taking place on his set that were not seen on television. For better or worse, that is.

The show’s premise was simple: bring together people from all walks of American life and culture—sports, politics, and entertainment—and let them debate the subjects of the day. Even better, Maher worked hard to feature a variety of opinions, including up-and-coming conservative stars like Ann Coulter, Laura Ingraham, and others on a regular basis.

According to Disney, Maher was sentenced to death over comments he made on his broadcast on September 17, 2001. Conservative author Dinesh D’Souza was on set that tragic and fatal night, responding to President George W. Bush’s claim that the terrorists responsible for the tragedy were “cowards.” D’Souza, on the other hand, was not convinced. “One of the consistent themes we hear is that the guys who perpetrated this are cowards,” D’Souza explained. “This is not the case. You have a large group of men who are willing to lay down their lives. None of them changed their minds. Every single one of them smacked into concrete.”

Maher agreed with D’Souza’s thesis, and what he said next set off a firestorm that would eventually bring his show to a close. “We’ve been the cowards,” Maher remarked, pointing to cruise missiles launched from 2,000 miles away. “That’s a cowardly act. Say what you want about staying on the plane as it crashes into the building, but it’s not cowardly.”

Maher’s words quickly spread over the internet. It didn’t help that they were taken out of context, with many analysts, particularly in the conservative media, implying that he had labeled our soldiers cowards.

Maher apologized after apologizing. “In no way was I meaning to indicate, and I have never thought, that the men and women who defend our country in uniform are anything less than courageous and valiant,” he said in a statement.

His apologies did not sway anyone’s opinion. The conservative press advocated for it. This is a condensed version of the information.