Bill De Blasio says the governor should be charged as well after calling for Andrew Cuomo to resign.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated that after calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in response to an inquiry that concluded the governor sexually abused 11 women, Cuomo should also face criminal charges.

“Yeah. De Blasio told CBS News’ David Begnaud, “If you abuse a lady, if you do something against her will, sexually, that’s unlawful.” “And the district attorney in Albany is looking into it, and I believe he should be charged.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James published the results of an investigation undertaken by her office on Tuesday morning, concluding that Cuomo harassed 11 women, retaliated against a former employee who came out with her tale, and broke other state and federal laws in the process.

Cuomo has been called to resign by a number of prominent Democrats, including President Joe Biden.

Cuomo was first called to resign by De Blasio after numerous women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace earlier this year.

De Blasio said the probe revealed “that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor” in a brief statement released Tuesday.

“He must resign, and he should be impeached immediately if he continues to oppose and insult the investigators who did their jobs,” the mayor stated.

De Blasio expanded on the call for Cuomo’s resignation on Wednesday, saying Cuomo should quit for “the good of New York state and our people.”

“If he doesn’t,” de Blasio added, “the clamor, which is universal at this pointâ€”Democrats and Republicans alike saying ‘he has to go’â€”will win the day. “He may wait for impeachment if he wants to, but it will happen shortly in our state legislature.”

The state legislature is responsible with carrying out impeachment procedures under the New York State Constitution, which only requires a majority vote to impeach for “misconduct or malversation.”

Cuomo was investigated for impeachment by New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie in March, but the probe is still ongoing.

Cuomo, on the other hand, has maintained that he did nothing illegal and has refuted the claim in James’ report.

