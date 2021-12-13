Bill de Blasio dodges the question of whether or not companies in New York City should fire employees who have not been vaccinated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York refused to answer a question from CNN’s Jake Tapper on whether unvaccinated employees will be fired over the winter holiday season.

On CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, the mayor was questioned alongside Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and the two officials disputed whether vaccine restrictions were necessary to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

All unvaccinated private sector workers in New York City must get vaccinated by December 27th, according to De Blasio. In the United States, no other state has implemented such a severe vaccine mandate policy.

Tapper enquired: “Should all firms in New York City fire employees who refuse to be vaccinated during the holidays?

De Blasio’s response was as follows: “We chose the 27th because it is Christmas and the holiday season, Jake, and the simple fact is that we have already done this in the private sector with restaurants, indoor entertainment, and exercise. Employees overwhelmingly agreed and followed through, according to our findings.

“They may not have liked it at first, but they finally elected to get that shot and realized that everyone was safe in those circumstances. Customers have enjoyed hearing this from restaurant owners on a regular basis, and they are now completely satiated. People enter with the assurance that they will be protected, which has resulted in a surge in business.” The threat of possible lockdowns and restrictions, he claimed, was “terrible for business.” “I’ve got a lot of business owners worried that we’ll end up back where we started. Take a look at what’s going on in Germany right now. Take a look at the situation in England right now. They are rapidly regressing.” So far, more than 12.5 million vaccine doses have been provided in New York City, with 89 percent of individuals receiving at least one dose. At least one dose has been given to almost 125,000 youngsters aged 5 to 11.

High vaccination rates, according to De Blasio, a Democrat whose tenure ends on January 1, allowed New York’s schools to be “safe” and its restaurants to thrive.

Hutchison disagreed, claiming that education was a more effective approach to improve immunization rates while also allowing the private sector to operate freely.

COVID-19, on the other hand, was agreed upon by both men. This is a condensed version of the information.