Bill de Blasio and Bootsy Collins mourn the death of ‘Just a Friend’ rapper Biz Markie, who died at the age of 57.

Shortly after rapper Biz Markie’s passing on Friday evening, funk artist Bootsy Collins, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, and other important figures paid tribute to him. Markie died at the age of 57 from complications caused by Type 2 diabetes.

Markie (born Marcel Theo Hall) is best remembered for his 1989 single “Just A Friend,” a charming song about persistent rejection. He made a name for himself as a creative beatboxer, earning the moniker “The Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” for his humorous onstage performances.

Despite the fact that his final album was released in 2003, he stayed in the public eye. He appears in the science fiction film Men in Black II as well as the musical children’s television show Yo Gabba Gabba! During comedian Chris Rock’s 2008 “No Apologies” tour, he also performed at hip-hop concerts as the opening act.

He most recently starred in the ABC sitcom Black-2017 ish’s season finale and a 2016 episode of the Fox News hip-hop drama Empire. In late July 2020, he was admitted to the hospital.

In a statement, his publicist Jenni Izumi said, “Biz created a legacy of talent that will forever be celebrated by his business peers and his loving followers whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years.” “His colorful personality, incessant jokes, and regular banter will be missed by his wife, many family members, and close friends.”

“We lost another Rap great Mr. Biz Markie, an American rapper, singer, DJ, record producer, actor, comedian, and writer,” wrote Bootsy Collins, a funk musician best known for his work with James Brown and Parliament-Funkadelic, after Markie’s death. His most famous song is “Just a Friend,” which he released in 1989. He was more than a friend to many of us. R.I.P., and my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends.”

