Bill Cosby Holds Hands With Attorneys As He Celebrates His Release From Prison: ‘It’s a Beautiful Day,’ says the narrator.

Following his release from prison, Bill Cosby appeared outside his home on Wednesday, holding hands with his attorneys.

One of Cosby’s attorneys remarked, “We always felt this is where it would end up ultimately.” “Over the last year, Mr. Cosby and I have had numerous conversations. We’ve arrived, as I anticipated. It’s a happy day for the Cosbys.”

After a jury convicted him of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018, the 83-year-old former comedian served three years in a state jail. He was labeled a “sexually violent predator” who presented a “threat to women’s safety.”

The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court delivered an opinion on Wednesday vacating his conviction and prohibiting a retrial. The ruling does not pronounce Cosby innocent; rather, it cites prosecution overreach as a justification for the conviction being overturned.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.