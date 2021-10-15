Bill Clinton is being treated for an infection in a hospital in California.

Former President Bill Clinton has been admitted to a hospital in California for a non-heart-related, non-COVID-related problem. Clinton, who is 75 years old, is a former president of the United States of America

“President Clinton was admitted to the [University of California Irvine] Medical Center on Tuesday evening for treatment of an infection that was unrelated to Covid. He’s on the mend and in good spirits, and he’s grateful to the physicians, nurses, and staff who have taken such good care of him “In a statement released Thursday evening, Clinton’s spokesperson Angel Urea said.

According to NPR, Clinton was admitted “for intensive observation and IV antibiotics and fluids,” according to a statement from Drs. Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack.

“His white blood cell count is moving down after two days of treatment, and he is responding nicely to medications,” the physicians stated. “The President’s medical staff in California has been in close contact with his medical team in New York, including his cardiologist. We’re hoping he’ll be able to return home shortly.” In 2004, Clinton underwent quadruple bypass surgery. He was 58 years old at the time. He had been suffering from chest pains and shortness of breath for several months prior to the procedure. According to The New York Times, he mistakenly attributed the aches on acid reflux and a lack of activity at the time.

Doctors, on the other hand, discovered signs of significant heart disease and blocked arteries. To get blood flowing around his blocked arteries, Clinton’s surgeons had to cut two arteries from his chest and a vein from his leg, then reattach them to his heart, according to the New York Times.

Clinton was released from the hospital four days after the surgery. According to Politico, he and his family received 85,000 get-well texts throughout his time there.

Clinton’s family said in a statement at the time, “Your prayers and thoughts meant a lot to us, and they helped us keep our spirits up. We consider ourselves fortunate to have such support, which will help us get through the months of recovery ahead.” Clinton was also admitted to the hospital in 2010 for a regular stent procedure. Doctors used two small metal mesh stents to assist blood flow in a coronary artery during the treatment.

Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter are the only living past presidents as of October 14.

