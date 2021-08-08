Bill Cassidy slams Ron DeSantis for interfering with local mask requirements, saying, “I’m a Conservative.”

Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, chastised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for prohibiting local governments from enacting mask laws for schools in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak in the southern state.

Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending that all teachers and students wear masks due to a nationwide surge in COVID-19 infections caused by the Delta variant, DeSantis, who is seen as a likely GOP presidential candidate in 2024, has banned schools across his state from implementing mask mandates. In addition, Florida has the highest daily rate of new COVID-19 infections in the country, and hospitalizations of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have recently shattered records.

Cassidy was asked about DeSantis’ decision, as well as that of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has outlawed local mask mandates, during a Sunday interview with CNN.

“I identify as a conservative. I believe that you govern best when you are closest to the people you are governing. And if a local town is havingâ€”their ICU is full, and the folks at the local schools understand that they have to stay open because otherwise children would miss another year of school, and they enact legislation, then the local authority should be listened to,” said Cassidy, a physician.

The Republican senator declared, “That is a conservative concept.” Cassidy was then asked explicitly if he disagreed with DeSantis by CNN’s anchor.

“I disagree with Governor DeSantis on a number of points. “The local authority should be in charge here,” the Republican legislator responded. “I don’t want Washington, D.C. to tell me what to do. I don’t want a governor’s office telling me what to do. Yes, in some cases, such as national defense and the like. However, if my hospital is packed, my vaccination rate is poor, and my infection rate is skyrocketing, we should let local officials to make the best options for their community.”

According to The New York Times' tracking statistics, Florida has averaged more than 19,200 new COVID-19 infections each day in the last two weeks, an increase of more than 84 percent. Over the previous 14 days, the southern state has seen the greatest average daily number of new COVID-19 infections of any state in the country. Meanwhile, the number of Floridians in hospitals has increased.