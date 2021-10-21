Big Macs and Pizza are the newest incentives for New York inmates to get vaccinated.

To encourage inmates to acquire the COVID vaccine, the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is distributing fast food meals like McDonald’s and pizza.

The agency sent a note to inmates on Wednesday noting that if they get fully or partially vaccinated against COVID by December 8, they will be eligible for this incentive.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available through the Department of Corrections.

In the memo, the department’s acting commissioner, Anthony J. Annucci, wrote: “This incentive program will include a paired down menu, such as pizza or McDonald’s, from a local vendor in your area, but must also include a non-pork item, which will be decided by the facility after consulting with the incarcerated liaison committee.”

According to the memo, each prisoner is only authorized to spend $10 on these meals.

DOCCS is offering food incentives to jailed people who acquire COVID-19 vaccines. Pizza or McDonald’s could be part of the incentive program. — Corina Cappabianca (@CorinaCappTV) on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/twXUjHiMD8 21st of October, 2021 According to the New York Post, only about half of the 31,753 jailed offenders in New York correctional facilities have received at least one dosage of the COVID vaccine.

According to the memo, each correctional facility must survey prisoners for their interest in being vaccinated a week after October 20 and send the overall count to the department’s Central Office by October 28. Vaccination clinics will be held “during the next weeks” at each location. According to the document, the government hopes to boost immunization rates by at least 10% or more from October 20 to December 8. Inmates who help increase vaccination rates by getting vaccinated will be treated to a “special Christmas roast beef holiday dinner.” “For example, if a facility has 350 jailed inmates who have been vaccinated on October 20, it will need an extra 35 to qualify for the special Christmas lunch,” according to the memo.

However, if institutions are unable to raise immunization rates, “the Christmas supper will still be an enriched and enjoyable one, as required by the government’s festive menu,” according to the department.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Association’s president. This is a condensed version of the information.