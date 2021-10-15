Biden’s vaccine mandates, according to Ron DeSantis, will ‘plunge people into destitution.’

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, will “plunge families into destitution.”

At a press conference, the Republican governor vowed to continue resisting any federal mandates requiring workers to be immunized against the coronavirus, adding that individual employees should be “protected.”

“Consider Joe Biden. ‘Don’t make vaccines polarizing,’ he urges. Don’t you think it’s a good idea to make vaccines divisive? You’re attempting to eliminate people’s jobs as a result of this situation “said the governor. “You’re attempting to push them into poverty. You’re robbing them of their livelihood. That is something that no one else is doing. You’re the one who’s causing a rift here.” DeSantis has threatened to sue the Biden administration if the proposal to require private firms to require workers to be vaccinated or undergo weekly coronavirus testing becomes law. Businesses with 100 or more employees would be subject to the obligation.

Biden unveiled his idea in September, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is in charge of putting it into action. Earlier this week, the administration submitted its plan to the Office of Management and Budget.

In a speech on Thursday, Biden said, “Every day, we see more businesses instituting vaccination requirements, and the mounting data shows that they work.” “Vaccination rates have risen by an average of 20% or more to well over 90% in businesses and organizations that have implemented requirements. Let’s be clear: vaccination regulations should not be a source of contention.” The White House has already mandated vaccination for all federal employees and contractors, forcing several major airlines, including American, Southwest, and United, to follow suit.

Following Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to issue an executive order prohibiting vaccine requirements in the Lone Star State, the administration stated earlier this week that it believes any mandate will withstand legal challenges.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, chastised DeSantis and Abbott for their opposition, saying they are “out of sync” with other leaders and solely concerned with “politics.”

She told reporters, “Every leader should be focused on supporting efforts to preserve lives.”

The White House was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on DeSantis’ remarks, but no answer was received before publishing.

Throughout the pandemic, DeSantis has persistently fought COVID-19 standards, including. This is a condensed version of the information.