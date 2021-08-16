Biden’s “surrender” to the Taliban, according to Trump, “destroyed confidence” in American power.

Former President Donald Trump continues to criticize his predecessor’s Afghanistan pullout strategy, claiming that the country’s collapse to the Taliban had harmed America’s reputation around the world.

Following America’s withdrawal, Afghanistan descended into turmoil, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country and the US embassy being evacuated by helicopter.

Afghanistan has been a flashpoint for Biden’s detractors, with some drawing parallels to Vietnam and warning that the Taliban’s takeover could increase the possibility of terrorist strikes on the US.

Trump claimed in a statement on Monday that if he had been in control, the pullout would have been “completely different.” Biden’s “surrender” to the Taliban, he continued, “destroyed trust in American power and influence.”

Biden vowed a responsible, planned, and safe departure of US forces from Afghanistan, where they had been stationed for more than two decades. He dismissed similarities to Vietnam, telling reporters on July 8 that “no circumstance” would exist in which “people would be carried from the roof of an embassy,” as happened in Saigon. Biden also stated at the time that the Taliban “overrunning everything and owning the entire country” was “extremely implausible.”

After the Afghan government failed and the Taliban grabbed control of the capital, armed forces made a rapid evacuation of the American embassy in Kabul.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken rejected on Sunday that the evacuation of the Kabul embassy was similar to what occurred in Vietnam, telling ABC’s This Week that it is “manifestly not Saigon.” He also said it was “false” to believe that America could have preserved the status quo by retaining forces in the country through the Trump administration’s May 1 deadline.

Blinken believes that if Biden had elected to keep troops in Afghanistan until the May 1 deadline, the Taliban would have restarted attacks on American forces, and we would have been back at war with them.

The Republican National Committee’s website now has a page praising Trump for reaching an agreement with the Taliban. The Taliban agreed to “not allow Afghanistan to be utilized for transnational terrorism” in exchange for the army departure.

