Biden’s support for two key campaign issues is dwindling.

Support for President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy and the COVID-19 epidemic is waning, according to a new survey, though he still has a majority of support.

Biden campaigned on his capacity to control the pandemic and turn the economy around, and now, months into his administration, he’s dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases and dismal job reports. While Democrats mainly support the president, he faces resistance from independents and Republicans, and his poll numbers are decreasing, which might portend trouble for the president’s party in the upcoming midterm elections.

In a poll issued on Wednesday by ABC News and Ipsos, people rated Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak as his most important topic, with 57 percent saying they approve. However, this is a considerable dip from his March approval rating of 72 percent and a seven-point drop from the August poll.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a major campaign topic in 2020, with people strongly disapproving of former President Donald Trump’s handling of the epidemic. Biden sold himself to Americans as the man who could stop the pandemic and put an end to the health disaster.

While there were encouraging signals that the pandemic was ending as vaccines grew at the start of Biden’s first term, interest in vaccinations essentially plateaued, and the president fell short of his July 4 objective of vaccinating 70% of the population. Vaccine apprehension and the Delta variant’s transmissibility drove widespread outbreaks, and hospitals across the country have been flooded with patients.

Although the majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, the strain on resources has made it difficult for vaccinated persons who are admitted for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 to receive the care they require. Many cities and states have reinstated mask rules regardless of vaccination status, and Biden just announced that the Department of Labor will issue a requirement that all enterprises with at least 100 employees be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

A recent Gallup poll indicated that the majority of Americans support Biden’s vaccine mandates, however this is mostly due to Democratic support. While more than 90% of Democrats support mandatory vaccinations for private-sector and federal employees, less than half of Republicans do. This is a condensed version of the information.