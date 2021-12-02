Biden’s net approval rating drops to a new low, according to a poll, which finds that infrastructure and the BBB aren’t helping.

According to the latest Morning Consult poll, President Joe Biden’s net popularity rating among registered voters has dropped to a record low.

The poll, which was issued on Thursday, indicated that 45 percent of registered voters approved of Biden’s job performance, while 52 percent disapproved. Since the tumultuous military departure from Afghanistan in August, the president’s poll numbers have been steadily declining.

Even as Biden travels the country touting his domestic agenda and recent legislative successes, the statistics reveal little movement among voters.

After months of negotiations, Congress enacted a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure last month. Over the next five years, the legislation calls for $550 billion in new investments in roads, bridges, public transportation, airports, trains, and other infrastructure. Hundreds of billions of dollars will be spent on improving broadband internet, the power grid, and water infrastructure.

Biden’s Build Back Better plan, a $1.75 trillion package to enhance the social safety net and address climate change, was enacted by the House of Representatives in November.

The bill is now in the hands of the Senate, which is evenly divided, and Democrats are hoping to use the reconciliation procedure to avoid the need for Republican backing. Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader in the Senate, has stated that his objective is to get the bill on President Barack Obama’s desk before the Christmas break.

According to public opinion polls, both pieces of legislation are popular. According to a Monmouth University poll released last month, the two programs are more popular than the president, with more than 60% of respondents supporting the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Build Back Better.

Biden will travel throughout the country to promote the new infrastructure legislation and make his case for the Build Back Better Act. On Tuesday, he kicked off the campaign in Minnesota, calling the new infrastructure legislation “historic.” In a lecture at Dakota County Technical College, he declared, “We know about our infrastructure challenges; we’ve known for a long time.” “Finally, we’re doing something about it. There will be no more discussion. It’s time to get to work.” “Folks, cutting the cost of child care, elder care, housing, health care, prescription pharmaceuticals, and meeting the moment on climate change—what that’s this plan does,” Biden said of Build Back Better. Despite his low approval rating, Biden has a slightly higher approval rating than Donald Trump. This is a condensed version of the information.