Biden’s ‘Falsehoods’ on Afghanistan are slammed by Ben Sasse, who calls the withdrawal deadline “Stupid.”

Senator Ben Sasse slammed President Joe Biden for the haphazard US pullout from Afghanistan on Sunday. In recent days, the commander-in-chief has stated “terrible falsehood after shameful fabrication” about the situation, according to the Nebraska Republican.

The departure of US forces from Afghanistan by the Biden administration, as well as the previous government of former President Donald Trump, has been widely criticized since the Taliban retook control of the country this month. Despite the fact that Biden is in charge of the withdrawal, the peace accord with the Taliban was reached in February 2020, during Trump’s presidency. On Fox News Sunday, Sasse discussed the current predicament.

“We are in the midst of a national security catastrophe. It’s still going on. A large number of Americans are in danger. Beyond the fence at the airport, we have a lot of people to whom we made pledges. Sasse told journalist Chris Wallace, “You heard the president repeat awful lying after shameful falsehood this week.” The Republican lawmaker went on to detail the inaccuracies.

“He is incorrect when he claims that Americans have no problems at checkpoints. It’s not true that they didn’t have any intelligence that this was going to happen. It was not accurate when they stated Al Qaeda was dead. The senator from Nebraska stated, “When they indicated they had contingency plans, it is not accurate.”

“We still have a lot of work to do. “Right now, a lot of individuals are in danger,” Sasse remarked.

Biden, according to the Republican legislator, needs to “step up” as commander-in-chief. He slammed Biden’s prior target of August 31 for completing the full troop withdrawal. “August 31 was a politically motivated, arbitrary deadline,” Sasse stated. “The Taliban must understand that they do not have the final say over American lives.”

As Sasse pointed out, Biden made a number of assertions about the situation in Afghanistan that appeared to be false.

“To the best of our knowledge, the Taliban checkpoints—they are letting through those showing American passports,” Trump told reporters on Friday. However, reports indicate that some Americans have had difficulty passing through the checks, which a State Department official later confirmed on Friday.

Biden dismissed reporters’ inquiries regarding intelligence sources indicating that Afghanistan will fall fast in early July. This is a condensed version of the information.