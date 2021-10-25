Biden’s election victory in Michigan County has been dubbed the ‘Culmination of a 4-Year Coup’ against Trump.

Macomb County Republicans in Michigan have thrown their support behind former President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was “stolen,” calling Vice President Joe Biden’s triumph the “culmination of a four-year coup.”

Trump and many of his Republican supporters continue to allege, without evidence, that Biden won the presidential election in November owing to rampant voting fraud. Despite pursuing hundreds of unsuccessful election cases, Trump and his supporters have yet to present evidence to back up the outrageous claim.

The Macomb County Republican Party weighed in on the 2020 election while endorsing two Trump-backed candidates in Michigan. The county Republican Party endorsed Matthew DePerno for Attorney General and Kristina Karamo for Secretary of State on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The Macomb Republicans incorrectly claimed in their endorsement that Trump “won the November 2020 general election by a considerable margin.” They said that “on election night, the American people witnessed the climax of a four-year coup” against Trump.

The county GOP stated, “We are endorsing the candidates that our legally elected President endorsed.”

Despite the fact that Biden won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes, Trump won Macomb County. The former president received 53.4 percent of the vote in the county, compared to 45.3 percent who voted for Biden.

While Trump and many Republicans continue to argue that Biden was elected solely on the basis of fraud, no evidence has surfaced to support their accusations. In state and federal courts, however, more than 60 election challenge lawsuits brought by the former president and his supporters have been dismissed. The often strange charges have been dismissed by judges selected by Trump and other Republicans.

Meanwhile, recounts and audits have repeatedly confirmed Biden’s victory. Last December, former US Attorney General William Barr, widely regarded as one of Trump’s most loyal Cabinet members, said there was “no proof” of voter fraud that could have influenced the election’s outcome.

Furthermore, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is led by a Trump appointee, hailed the 2020 election as the “safest in American history.”

