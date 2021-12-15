Biden’s candidacy in 2024 is opposed by more independent voters than Trump’s.

According to a new poll, the majority of independent voters believe neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump should run for president in 2024.

However, independents, who were a major demographic in last year’s presidential election, are more opposed to Biden seeking re-election than they are to Trump seeking re-election.

According to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday, 59 percent of independent voters believe Trump should not run for president again, while 67 percent believe Biden should not run for reelection.

Biden’s election victory in 2020 was largely due to independent voters, who preferred him by more than a dozen points. When Trump ran against Hillary Clinton in 2016, he won the demographic by 4 points.

Independents’ support for Biden has dwindled in recent months, owing to the tumultuous troop departure from Afghanistan, increased inflation, and supply chain issues.

According to the new poll, over one-third of independents, or 37 percent, approve of Biden’s job performance, while 59 percent disapprove.

However, the majority of independents polled held negative views of both Biden and Trump. Sixty percent of those polled had a poor opinion of Biden, compared to 56 percent who had a bad opinion of Trump.

Biden has stated that he will run for re-election in 2024. Last month, the White House confirmed his ambitions, stating that he intended to run again.

Most respondents polled said they would vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in a primary election if Biden does not run for president again. Harris received 31% of the vote, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg coming in second with 11% of the vote. A quarter of those polled stated they are undecided about who they will vote for in the primary.

Since leaving office in January, Trump has suggested that he plans to run for president again, but he has yet to make an official declaration.

Trump fueled the speculation in September when he told podcaster David Brody that only a “poor call from a doctor” could keep him off the campaign trail.

During his visit on Brody’s show, Trump stated, “That happens with people.” “Things happen because of God. They happen, but I’m in such a good mood, and I despise what’s going on in our country.” Fabrizio and Lee conducted a poll last month. This is a condensed version of the information.