Biden’s Broken Immigration Pledge Benefits a Private Prison Company.

This article was written in collaboration with Capital & Main.

President Joe Biden has pledged to abolish long-term immigration detention and reinvest in programs that assist immigrants in navigating the legal system while living outside of government custody. These pledges were made during Biden’s campaign and were included in the reform bill he introduced to Congress on his first day in office.

However, six months later, Biden’s administration and the Democrat-controlled Congress are spending millions more public dollars to enhance immigration detention and monitoring. Both are profitable for a private jail firm.

Meanwhile, community case management, which has been shown to be less expensive, more effective, more compassionate in previous pilot programs and international research, is receiving comparably little funding.

Capital & Main spoke with a dozen policy experts, assessed recent government spending plans, and examined previous attempts to reduce detention to better understand why the president’s words and actions don’t match up.

According to Capital & Main, “alternatives to detention” has grown to imply different things to legislators, for-profit enterprises, and community organizations. The private prison sector has fought to make monitoring the government’s preferred option, despite the fact that the word was coined by community organizers who wanted politicians to support legal and social services.

For nearly two decades, the federal government and its contractors have claimed that “alternatives to detention” would lower the number of immigrants detained for civil offenses. However, both systems are growing in tandem under Biden’s leadership.

“It’s incredibly sneaky,” said Caitlin Bellis, an attorney with the National Lawyers Guild’s nonprofit National Immigration Project. “We are seeing a trend of extending the carceral state in methods that are marketed as less intrusive but ultimately end up putting people under state surveillance for much longer and increasing state control over their lives.”

Both detention and monitoring are on the rise.

The Intensive Supervision Appearance Program was introduced by former President George W. Bush in 2004 as a “alternative to incarceration.” ISAP was designed to track persons as they moved through the immigration courts in a less expensive and intrusive way than detention. Through periodic office check-ins, unannounced house visits, and electronic surveillance like as ankle monitors, the government contracted a private corporation to monitor a few thousand immigrants.

