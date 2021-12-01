Biden’s ‘Attractive’ Secret Service Agents Have Obsessed the Internet: ‘Marry Me.’

After being posted to TikTok while accompanying the President on a visit to Massachusetts, a pair of attractive Secret Service agents have captured the attention of the internet.

President Joe Biden was spotted shopping with his grandchildren on the island of Nantucket on Friday, November 26.

However, two Secret Service agents who were broadcast to the social media platform by an account named Life with matt—and have received over 2.8 million views—were able to outshine the president.

On the footage, which was released on November 28, there is text that reads: “[American Flag emoji] Forget the PRESIDENT. The “SECRET SERVICE” appears to be in good shape.” One anonymous member of Biden’s security is seen wearing dark glasses, khaki trousers, a navy blue sweater, and a blue trench coat in the video, which can be viewed here.

Another man, dressed casually in a red baseball cap, green coat, and beige slacks, approaches the first man to shake his hand.

Life with matt captioned the video, which has received over 404,800 likes, with the following: “Please marry me.

Life with matt captioned the video, which has received over 404,800 likes, with the following: "Please marry me." Magsmur, another account, also published her clip, which included a close-up of the first agent and the message "I call dibs." Her video, which has been seen over 1.9 million times, is in slow motion with the following text overlayed: "I wasn't the only one who was staring at the secret service agent." The video, which has over 171,500 likes, has received a lot of positive feedback.

Alex Peterkin, a TikTok user, wrote: "Honestly the best use of my tax funds." "Biden's Baddies is how I will henceforth refer to his Secret Service from now on," another person, TeresaMcD2, said. "This is giving me too high expectations that the FBI guy watching my phone is hot," Taylor Walker joked. "It's critical that I see him without sunglasses," typed User6761904178908.