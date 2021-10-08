Biden’s approval rating is the same as Trump’s after nine months in office.

President Joe Biden continues to struggle with voters, with a recent Quinnipiac survey finding that his popularity rating is on par with that of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, nine months into his reign.

Biden had high approval ratings when he took office, but has recently lost support among voters due to a rise of COVID-19 cases and the United States’ exit from Afghanistan. Both Trump and Biden received roughly identical support from members of their own parties in two Quinnipiac surveys taken four years apart, but voters felt better about Trump on the economy than they did about Biden.

In a statement, Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said, “Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration.”

According to a Quinnipiac poll issued on Wednesday, only 39% of people approve of Biden’s handling of the economy after nine months in office. Four years ago, a Quinnipiac poll found that 48 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s handling of the economy.

Trump received significantly more support from his own party, with 89 percent of Republicans voting for him, compared to 82 percent of Democrats voting for Biden. In October 2017, independents backed Trump’s handling of the economy by 16 points more than they do now for Biden.

“While President Trump may be unfit, voters believe the economy is. They are still concerned about the president’s competency, but they perceive the economy growing under his leadership “In 2017, Malloy stated.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced businesses to close and wreaked havoc on the economy in the United States. Despite the immunization providing encouraging signs of an end to the pandemic, the recovery has been rocky, and Biden’s job reports haven’t met expectations. Fears of growing inflation continue to worry the Biden administration, with prices for used vehicles, groceries, and fuel all rising.

The United States' exit from Afghanistan is also dragging on Biden's approval rating. The US withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years at the end of August, provoking harsh criticism of Biden. Despite the fact that the majority of voters supported leaving the nation, they.