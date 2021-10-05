Biden will tell progressives that the bill’s price tag will be lower than the original $3.5 trillion.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden planned to tell progressives on Monday that the final reconciliation measure will be less than the original $3.5 trillion estimate.

The virtual conference was set for Monday afternoon, according to press secretary Jen Psaki, “in order to have a discussion about the route forward, which includes the realization that this package would be smaller than originally proposed.”

“What he wants to know from them is what their priorities are and what their bottom lines are so he can help them move forward,” she said.

Biden is also expected to meet with moderate Democrats later this week, according to the White House, as talks on the massive spending bill continue after Congress reached a stalemate last week.

Reconciliation will allow Democrats to enact most of Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan without having to wait for a 60-vote filibuster in the Senate. Expanding education, health care, and child support, as well as mitigating climate change through more infrastructure investments, are among the bill’s top priorities.

However, Democrats cannot afford to lose even one member of their caucus in order for the plan to succeed, and moderates like Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin have stated that a $3.5 trillion price tag will not be acceptable.

Manchin has suggested a topline of $1.5 trillion, which progressives have rejected. Manchin’s suggestion, said to Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, “is not going to happen.”

Biden has proposed a $2 trillion ceiling for the reconciliation bill.

Senator Bernie Sanders told ABC News over the weekend that he expected some “give and take” on the bill’s price tag, but that $3.5 trillion “should be the very minimum.”

Progressives have vowed to derail a vote in the House on a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure program that has already passed the Senate unless the reconciliation package is enacted.

In a letter to colleagues on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated that Congress and the White House must find an agreement on the terms of the spending package “ideally within a matter of days, not weeks.”

By the end of October, Schumer said, the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the spending package must be on Biden’s desk.

“This isn’t going to be easy,” says the. This is a condensed version of the information.