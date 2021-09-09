Biden will join Gavin Newsom for a final rally in California ahead of the recall vote on Monday.

President Joe Biden will travel to California next week to speak at a rally in support of Governor Gavin Newsom ahead of the state’s gubernatorial recall election on September 14, according to Newsom’s team.

According to a press statement from Biden’s campaign, he will speak at a rally in Long Beach on Monday. The gathering will be Newsom’s final campaign rally before the special election.

According to Newsom’s campaign, “President Biden will urge Californians to vote NO on the recall and turn in their ballot by Tuesday, September 14.”

Biden’s visit comes less than a week after Vice President Kamala Harris visited the state to show her support for Gov. Jerry Brown. Harris, who served in the United States Senate until being chosen as Biden’s running mate last year, spoke at a rally held by Newsom’s campaign in San Leandro on Wednesday.

The president’s visit will take place one day before voters decide whether to keep Newsom in office or impeach him before his term expires. If more than half of voters who return ballots declare they wish to recall the governor, he will be replaced by whoever obtains the most votes as a replacement candidate.

