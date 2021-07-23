Biden Warns of Rising Inflation, Arousing Controversy Over His Massive Spending Plans

Democratic Vice President Joe Biden recently stated that inflation is increasing, eliciting criticism from Republicans and others for his large spending plans.

Biden made his remarks Wednesday night during a CNN Town Hall. A Republican attendee questioned him during the event what he would do to address recent rises in gasoline, auto, and food costs.

Biden stated that the price rises were a result of increasing demand as a result of the COVID-19 limits being abolished.

“There will be near-term inflation because everything is now trying to be picked back up,” Biden remarked. “It makes sense when you consider that the cost of an automobile has returned to its pre-pandemic level… They are at the top because there was little demand for, say, vehicles…. It has reappeared all of a sudden.”

However, he added, “The vast majority of the experts including Wall Street are suggesting that it’s highly unlikely that it’s going to be long term inflation is going to get out of hand.”

While government spending helps the economy recover during a recession, it tends to drive inflation higher during an economic growth. Increased inflation risks have also been attributed to supply shortages caused by the epidemic and labor shortages.

Consumer prices in the United States increased by 5.4 percent in the 12-month period ending June, while the core inflation index — which excludes volatile food and energy costs — increased by 4.5 percent, the most in 30 years. When Biden assumed office in January, consumer prices were increasing at an annual rate of around 1.4 percent.

Biden admitted during the town hall that the increased unemployment benefits paid during the pandemic-induced economic collapse may have contributed to people’s unwillingness to work. He urged a questioner, a restaurant owner, to increase the wages of his employees.

This is a breaking news item, and additional information will be added as it becomes available.