Biden vs. Trump in 2024? Their Supporters’ Attitudes Towards Potential Presidential Runs

President Joe Biden’s supporters aren’t excited about him running for politics again in 2024, despite his low approval ratings.

Biden has stated that he intends to run again, but recent polling results have raised questions about whether he will be a viable candidate. With the election three years away and voters’ short memory, the administration has plenty of time to change public perception, but a recent poll indicates that there’s still a lot of work to be done.

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Monday, nearly 40% of Biden voters don’t want him to seek for another term. This figure is higher among voters in general, with roughly 64 percent of the 1,000 individuals polled saying they don’t want Biden to run for president again.

It’s likely that the 2024 election will be a rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump, who has hinted at a run for politics since leaving office.

According to the poll, Trump’s fans are more loyal to him than Biden’s. About 26% of Trump’s followers hope he doesn’t run for president again, while 65% hope he does.

Lynda Ensenat, a Trump supporter, told USA Today, “I think he did a terrific job then, and I know he’ll do a great job in the future.” “There’s a lot wrong with this society right now, and all the Democrat liberals are 100 percent for fixing it.” Biden received 51 percent of the vote against Trump’s 47 percent in the presidential election. The USA Today/Suffolk University survey, on the other hand, revealed that the tide is swinging in Trump’s favor, albeit it is still a close fight.

When asked who they would vote for if the presidential election were held on the same day as the poll, 44 percent said they would vote for Trump. A smaller percentage, 40%, indicated they’d vote for Biden, while 11% said they’d vote for an unnamed third-party candidate. The survey has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points plus or minus.

In the poll, Biden’s popularity rating dropped to 38%, with nearly half of those asked (46%) saying he’s done a worse job as president than they expected. This comprises 16 percent of the electorate. This is a condensed version of the information.