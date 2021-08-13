Biden urges voters to vote no on Gavin Newsom’s recall, urging them to “keep California moving forward.”

California voters should not vote to recall Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in the September 14 recall election, according to Democratic President Joe Biden. Newsom, according to Biden, will “keep California moving forward.”

According to Biden’s remarks, “Governor Newsom is guiding California through unprecedented problems.” “He is a critical partner in combating the pandemic, providing economic assistance to working families, and assisting us in rebuilding our economy to its former glory.”

Biden’s statement added, “He’s taking on the climate problem and standing up for the riots of women, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community.” “He knows how to execute the job since he’s done it before. And registered California voters should vote no on the recall election by September 14 to retain him on the job and keep California moving forward.”

In the recall election, Newsom is up against 46 opponents who are attempting to depose him. Many of the candidates are Republicans, but there are also Democrats, Greens, Libertarians, and Socialists, as well as others who are unaffiliated with any political party. Nonetheless, Newsom has stated that the recall attempt is mostly led by Republicans.

In his election guide address to state voters, Newsom said, “The recall is an attempt by national Republicans and Trump supporters to force an election and seize power in California.”

Meanwhile, members of the Republican National Convention (RNC) have asked California Republicans not to endorse anyone.

In an early August email to the state party, the RNC stated, “The polls show that the recall is in a statistical tie, and we cannot afford to discourage voters who are enthusiastic about a certain candidate, but may not vote because their chosen candidate did not earn the endorsement.” “Any of our Republican candidates would be a better choice than Gavin Newsom.”

According to a poll conducted by the San Diego Union-Tribune on August 4, Republican voters in the state are more enthused about the recall than Democrats. Only 38% of Democrats polled claimed they would vote in the recall election with certainty. Republicans, on the other hand, claimed they would absolutely vote.

If significantly more Republican voters turn out than Democratic voters, this lack of passion might hurt Newsom. California, on the other hand, is a predominantly blue state, with Democrats outnumbering Republicans by roughly two to one. Even if the foregoing numbers held true, the Republican Party would still win. This is a condensed version of the information.