Biden Update on COVID-19 Strategy After Omicron Detected: How to Watch, Live Stream

President Joe Biden will reveal his new COVID-19 strategy this winter on Thursday, but he disputes that it would include further lockdowns.

Biden’s new strategy comes as the United States faces with its first instance of Omicron COVID-19, which was discovered in California on Wednesday. The policy, according to the president earlier this week, will include an increase in initial vaccines, booster doses, and testing spikes.

At 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, the president will discuss his new strategy. People can see his speech live on the White House’s YouTube account, which will be streamed live.

Although it wasn’t posted on the schedule yet, it’s likely that C-SPAN will live stream Biden’s remarks.

Biden, who ran on a promise to guide America through the epidemic, is dealing with an escalating COVID death toll, a spike in cases, and a new variety. In the United States, there were more coronavirus deaths in 2021 than in 2020, and hospitals are still dealing with massive patient influxes.

The ongoing pandemic has lowered Biden’s approval rating, and Americans’ faith in his ability to handle the issue has begun to fade. According to FiveThirtyEight, only 48% of people favor his management of the pandemic, a dramatic drop from the over 60% who approved of his work in May.

States began easing restrictions in the spring after a rise in vaccinations. However, as the number of instances increased throughout the summer, governments were forced to reinstate mask laws. Even states with strong vaccination rates are beginning to feel the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak this winter.

The Omicron variant’s arrival could intensify a surge that is already projected to impact the United States in the coming months. While experts continue to investigate Omicron to establish the exact threat it poses, mutations have been linked to greater transmissibility and the potential for the new strain to develop resistance to vaccines and treatments.

COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients of the White House stated that the administration is ready to “address this challenge with science and speed,” and advised everyone to be vaccinated.

"This novel variety warrants continuous vigilance rather than fear. We know what it takes to stop COVID from spreading: get vaccinated, build your immunity, and.