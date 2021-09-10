Biden to Join Newsom on Final Campaign Stretch, Latest Polls Indicate Democratic Victory in California Recall

The recall election in California is about to reach its last week, with the latest polls indicating that Governor Gavin Newsom will win. According to the largest pollsters’ averages, he is likely to have a double-digit lead, with 55 percent of voters voting to keep him in office versus 42 percent voting to remove him.

President Biden will join the governor on the final day of the campaign, providing a last-minute boost to his campaign. While it appears that Newsom and the Democrats will win, Republican Larry Elder, Newsom’s major opponent, remains popular in the state, with recent polls showing that he would receive more support than all other candidates combined if Newsom were to be thrown out.

On Tuesday next week, voters will decide whether to “remove” Newsom from office or “keep” him in office.

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website’s liveblog…

Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog for this website.

Today marks the end of the final full week of campaigning for supporters and opponents of California Governor Gavin Newsom ahead of Tuesday’s recall election.

For the most up-to-date information on the campaigns, keep an eye on this website’s liveblog on Friday.