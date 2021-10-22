Biden says deploying the National Guard to help with the supply chain crisis is a possibility.

Biden delivered his remarks during a CNN presidential town hall in Baltimore, Maryland on Thursday evening. Anderson Cooper, the event’s moderator, asked if he would be willing to deploy National Guard personnel to drive trucks to help transport products presently held at ports on the nation’s coasts.

“Are you seriously suggesting that National Guardsmen and women drive trucks?” Cooper posed the question to Biden, emphasizing that truckers are in short supply around the country.

Biden said, “The answer is yes.” When pressed for a timeline, he said he’d rather focus on getting the country’s ports up and running first.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.