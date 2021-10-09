Biden Restores National Monuments Trump Scaled Back, Citing Conservation.

President Joe Biden has reversed the actions of his predecessor, Donald Trump, by restoring thousands of acres of federally protected lands.

“By restoring these national monuments, President Biden is fulfilling a key promise and upholding the longstanding principle that America’s national parks, monuments, and other protected areas are to be protected for all time and for all people,” the White House said in a fact sheet released on Friday.

The new protections for Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments, as well as the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monuments off the coast, will “conserve a multitude of sites that are culturally and spiritually important to Tribal Nations,” according to Biden’s administration.

Multiple federal challenges were filed in response to Trump’s 2017 reversal, which reduced the Bears Ears monument by 85 percent and the Grand Staircase by around 45 percent. Indigenous groups campaigned directly to Biden when he assumed office, including demonstrations near the White House.

The move was billed as a strategy to “better protect, conserve, and restore the lands and rivers that sustain the health of communities and power our economy” in a White House memo.

The entire Utah congressional delegation, however, opposes the proposal, arguing for a more permanent solution to the boundary issue that would preclude future revisions based on administration. The borders were also changed by then-President Barack Obama just before Trump took office.

Members of Utah’s congressional delegation warned in a joint statement this week that Biden’s actions are a “devastating blow” to their efforts to achieve permanency.

“Rather than seek a mutually beneficial and permanent legislative solution to bring resources and long-term protections to sacred antiquities by seeking a mutually beneficial and permanent legislative solution, President Biden fanned the flames of controversy and ignored input from the communities closest to these monuments,” read the statement, which was signed by Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, as well as Representatives Chris Stewart, John Curtis, Burgess Owens, and Blake Moore.

“We will continue to support efforts to ensure that the borders and administration of our monuments reflect the diverse stakeholder interests and uses in the area, but today’s “winner take all” approach has taken us a step closer to that goal.”

