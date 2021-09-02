Biden Promises a Full Recovery for the Gulf Coast After Hurricane Ida: “As Long As It Takes.”

“We’re going to be with you for as long as it takes to recover and allow you to rebuild,” President Joe Biden promised people of Louisiana and Mississippi affected by Hurricane Ida this week.

Biden spoke about the huge storm, which is still wreaking havoc in the Northeast with massive flooding.

“My message to everyone affected is that we’re all in this together, and the country is here to support you,” Biden said on Thursday.

On Friday, Biden will fly to Louisiana to assess the damage in New Orleans and other places struck hard by Hurricane Katrina when it smashed ashore on Sunday. According to the White House, more information on the president’s trip, such as what areas he will visit and who he will speak with, will be released soon.

“We’ve been keeping a close eye on this hurricane and the havoc it’s wreaked so far in Louisiana and Mississippi: six dead, nearly a million homes without power,” Biden said. “While the disastrous flooding was not as terrible as it was during Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago, it was so powerful that it physically caused the Mississippi River to change directionâ€”the flow briefly changed.”

Thousands of people in Louisiana, which bore the brunt of the Category 4 storm, are still without power and have been forced from their homes. Meanwhile, the region is still under a heat alert due to temperatures that have above 90 degrees.

Officials from the state and local governments have asked evacuees not to return until the situation in the impacted areas has improved. Many routes are still impassable due to fallen trees and other debris.

Biden has named Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman who is now a top White House aide, as the federal response coordinator for Louisiana and Mississippi.

Biden, who has been receiving daily updates on Louisiana and Mississippi, said he was also briefed on the storm’s devastating destruction as it moved up the East Coast overnight, as well as the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts there, on Thursday morning. Due to significant flooding, dramatic rescues have taken place in New York City, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

“I want to convey my profound gratitude to all of the first responders, who have been working through the night and into the morning to preserve lives and restore power,” he stated. “There is a great deal of damage.”

