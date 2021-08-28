Biden Presses China to Publish ‘Critical’ Documents COVID Information Following Beijing’s Warning of a “Counter-Attack”

President Joe Biden has promised to keep looking into the cause of the COVID-19 outbreak and has pressed China to reveal “important material” that has been withheld.

The COVID-19 pandemic aggravated an already tense relationship between the US and China, with Beijing accusing US officials of using the outbreak for political gain. China has stopped collaborating with international inquiries, believing they are being unfairly targeted, and the origin of COVID-19 could remain a mystery without Beijing’s assistance.

Following a briefing on the Intelligence Community’s report on COVID-19’s origins, Biden stated that China’s lack of transparency is obstructing investigations into the virus’s origins, accusing them of hiding information.

“Critical information regarding the origins of this outbreak exists in the People’s Republic of China, but Chinese officials have attempted to prevent international investigators and members of the global public health community from accessing it since the beginning,” Biden said in a statement on Friday.

The Intelligence Community was still unable to form a conclusive judgment about the origin of COVID-19 after 90 days, which they partly attributed to a paucity of clinical samples from the pandemic’s early days. To reach a conclusion, the Intelligence Community would need additional intelligence, such as evidence of initial contact with an animal or that SARS-CoV-2 was being handled in a Wuhan laboratory.

One point on which the Intelligence Community came to a broad agreement was that Chinese officials were unaware of the virus prior to the initial breakout. They were split on how the pandemic started, though.

The most widely held idea was that the COVID-19 pandemic originated organically, with animals passing the virus on to people. One intelligence agency, however, had “moderate confidence” that the outbreak began when someone at the Wuhan Institute of Virology became ill. Some members of the Intelligence Community couldn’t agree on how the epidemic started, either because analysts couldn’t agree on the cause or because they considered both causes were equally likely.

Beijing has categorically denied that the pandemic began as a consequence of a laboratory accident, and has chastised individuals who have raised the notion as part of an anti-China campaign.